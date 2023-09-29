Rep. Katherine Clark blasts GOP colleagues as government shutdown looms

The federal government is on track to shut down on Sunday unless a new budget deal is reached. The White House says President Biden has no plans to meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying the problem in reaching a deal is between factions of the House GOP.

Depending on its length, a shutdown could have broad impacts on Massachusetts. Federal food aid, housing and disaster relief programs could all be affected, not to mention the 24,500 federal employees who work in Massachusetts and may have to go without pay.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy spoke with House Minority Whip and Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark about the looming shutdown and what her colleagues on Capitol Hill need to do to avert it.