Mass. House to vote on gun control bill amid opposition from gun owners and police

The Massachusetts House is set to vote on a massive new gun control package Wednesday, over the protests of local police chiefs and gun owners.

The 125-page measure would strengthen the state's assault weapons ban, limit where guns can be carried and crack down on unregistered, so-called "ghost guns." It’s spurring a heated fight in a state with some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and among the lowest rates of gun violence.

On a recent September morning, hundreds of gun owners dressed in jeans and camouflage paid a visit to the State House. After rallying on Boston Common, they descended on the offices of their state representatives.

Three sportsmen from Ashland found Democrat Jack Lewis in his fourth-floor office. John Magri, Steven Magri and Tim Jomides confronted Lewis about the gun bill, which he originally co-sponsored.

"You were sworn in to uphold the constitution of the United States," John Magri told Lewis. "You’re directly defying the Second Amendment."

Lewis listened and asked the men to put their concerns in writing. "I can tell you for every email I get in opposition, there are several emails like it in support of the bill," he said.

After shaking hands with the representative, the group left. "I mean I’m glad he gave us the time and didn’t have his office locked," John Magri said in the hallway. "They’re going to do what they’re going to do anyways, but we have to give it a try, right?"

About 200 people turned out for a Gun Owners Action League rally at the Parkman Bandstand in the Boston Common to oppose a gun bill they say goes too far and violates the Second Amendment. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

House leaders released a revised version of the gun bill earlier this month, addressing some of the gun owners’ concerns. The new language would allow people who already own certain assault-style weapons to keep them.

Still, there’s strong opposition to the bill — including from a surprising group: The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association voted unanimously last week to oppose the new bill.

They have a stake in a number of ways. For one, police chiefs approve gun licenses in Massachusetts and would be tasked with enforcing any new regulations.

But there’s another big reason they oppose the bill. Officers want to be able to freely carry their weapons off-duty, according to Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw.

"I can't tell you how many times that I've been off-duty and had to render aid," Shaw said in an interview.

He said there are parts of the bill he supports — like new restrictions on parts that people use to assemble ghost guns at home. But he thinks that issue should be tackled separately.

"Let's deal with that problem before we deal with putting all these other more stringent regulations on the lawful gun owners that are doing everything right, are getting their licenses, are properly transferring firearms, properly storing their firearms," he said.

Supporters say the bill will improve public safety and won’t penalize people who use guns for hunting, sport, or self-defense in their homes.

In a statement, House Speaker Ron Mariano said it’s “extremely disappointing that this common sense bill has been met with a blanket ‘no’.”

Gun control advocates also are out in force on Beacon Hill. Stop Handgun Violence founder John Rosenthal in testimony to the state legislature last week said, "I firmly believe that this bill will save lives without any inconvenience to law-abiding gun owners."

The full House is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday. The state Senate may not take it up until next year.