What has come to light in the week after the mass shootings in Lewiston

November 02, 2023
It’s been just over one week since a gunman in Lewiston, Maine killed 18 people and injured 13 others. Journalists there have since learned more information about gunman Robert Card and the victims who lost their lives.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talks with Rachel Ohm, reporter for the Portland Press Herald, about what has come to light in the aftermath.

This segment airs on November 2, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

Laney Ruckstuhl Field Producer
Laney Ruckstuhl is the field producer for Morning Edition. She was formerly a digital producer.

