City database details the lives of over 2,300 people enslaved in Boston

The city of Boston recently released a public database detailing people who were enslaved in the city. The database can be found on the city's website and currently lists over 2,300 people, along with many of their enslavers. Database curator Kyera Singleton says the list is expected to grow.

The database is part of the city's Boston Slavery Exhibit, detailing the lives of enslaved people and the impact that the system of slavery had on the commonwealth.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy speaks with Singleton to learn more about the database and the legacy of slavery in Massachusetts.