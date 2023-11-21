Advertisement
War in Gaza feels personal for some Mass. health care workers
The war between Israel and Hamas has triggered a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Medical facilities have not been spared. And the crisis feels personal for some doctors in Boston, who have strong ties to the region.
Senior health reporter Priyanka Dayal McCluskey spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered about the impact the war is having in for some Massachusetts medical professionals.
This segment aired on November 21, 2023.