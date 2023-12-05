Harvard, MIT presidents to testify on Capitol Hill over responses after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war

University presidents from Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania are headed to Capitol Hill Tuesday to address accusations that they mishandled reports of antisemitism on their campuses following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

The hearing is called by the Congressional Committee on Education and the Workforce, a Republican-controlled committee, and comes as schools across the country grapple with how to respond to campus protests and rising incidents of anti-semitism and Islamophobia.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talks with WBUR reporter Max Larkin about the universities' reaction to student safety and protest along with the purpose of the hearing.