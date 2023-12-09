How college radio's tiny signals make big cultural waves

College radio is a vibe, a nexus for taste making, and a place that forges bonds among students and community members. Fitchburg State University history professor Katherine Rye Jewell explores that realm in her new book “Live from the Underground: A history of college radio.”

The book explores college radio nationally as a cultural and political phenomenon that shaped the music industry and popular culture. Jewell also hones in on the stations in greater Boston, the unofficial capitol of the college radio universe.

Jewell spoke with WBUR’s Weekend Edition about the book and college radio's lasting presence in American culture. A music fan to the core and a former college radio DJ, Jewell has curated college radio playlists to accompany the book.