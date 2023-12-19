Massachusetts' first Black probation commissioner discusses racism in criminal justice system

Probation officers are key to helping people exiting prison, reestablish themselves in communities and not reoffend. Massachusetts has the oldest statewide probation system in the country. But a state report last year found it's beset with structural racism and disproportionately impacts people of color.

This November, Pamerson Ifill became the first Black person appointed to head the Massachusetts Probation Service. He joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about his role, systemic racism in the criminal justice system and changes he wants to bring to the organization.