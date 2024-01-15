Patriots superfan reflects on turning point in franchise

The New England Patriots plan to officially introduce their new head coach, former Patriots player and current linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, on Wednesday. He's replacing Bill Belichick, who held the job for 24 years and led the team to 6 Super Bowl victories — and presided over the recent dismal seasons.

One Pats superfan has watched it all for decades: Mark Feigenbaum of Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts. He's been a season ticket holder since the 1970s and gone to all 11 Patriots Super Bowl appearances. In 1996, thanks to his impressive streak of never missing a game, the Patriots named him Fan of the Year. At this turning point for the former football dynasty, Feigenbaum joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to share his thoughts.