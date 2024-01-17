Mass. high court justice delays hearings in high-end sex ring case

A single justice of the state's highest court has delayed hearings that were scheduled to begin in Cambridge on Thursday for about two dozen people accused of paying for sex from a high-end commercial sex ring that allegedly operated in apartments in Massachusetts and Virginia.

The individuals have not been publicly identified. They had been summoned to appear in Cambridge District Court for "show cause" hearings as part of a federal case against the accused operators of the sex ring. Typically, such hearings before a magistrate are closed to the public, but a clerk magistrate had ruled they would be open to the public after appeals by WBUR, The Boston Globe, and NBC 10 Boston.

WBUR and the Globe subsequently jointly petitioned the Supreme Judicial Court requesting documents in the case be released, given the public interest in the case. This week, however, lawyers for some of those accused filed objections to the public release of identifying information about them, as well as potential evidence. The Association of Magistrates and Assistant Clerks of The Trial Court and the Clerk-Magistrate of Cambridge District Court also filed objections. The association argued that publicity about potential charges could prejudice the proceedings and would have "collateral consequences" against the individuals accused. It said if criminal charges are filed, that information would then become public.

Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Frank Gaziano ruled Wednesday that attorneys for those accused have until Jan. 22 to file further response to the high court. The proceedings are delayed until further order of the SJC.

In a motion to the court, six defense attorneys, described as representing John Doe #1-13, argued that the accused are "private citizens who face adverse and embarrassing collateral consequences if their name and image are published before they have the opportunity to face this case at a clerk’s hearing or in a court of law." They also disputed federal prosecutors' descriptions of the individuals as high-profile executives and business leaders.

"One John Doe is an attorney who does not work for the government, one is a doctor working at a public hospital, one is a scientist without ties to the government. None would be described as 'powerful or elite,' " the motion said.

If the clerk magistrate in Cambridge District Court ultimately determines that there is probable cause, the accused people could face misdemeanor state charges of soliciting sex.

A number of legal observers and advocates say this case raises questions about whether prominent individuals may get special treatment in the criminal legal system. They say the case also highlights the problem of the exploiting Asian women for sex.

"I believe that we're going to see men from our communities, men that are looked up to in positions of power, walking through those doors," said Lisa Goldblatt Grace, with My Life My Choice, a Boston nonprofit that works to combat human trafficking. "What they did was egregious and I'm hoping that this clerk magistrate is going to do the right thing and that these men will be charged."

The three days of hearings that were scheduled to start Thursday follow federal charges against three people accused of operating a commercial interstate prostitution ring in apartments in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards, North Cambridge and two others in eastern Virginia from at least July 2020. Federal authorities have said the operation catered to a wealthy clientele: elected officials, physicians, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers were among the hundreds of men who allegedly paid for sex at luxury apartments leased by the operators.

A special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Human Smuggling and Trafficking Investigations Unit said he spoke with 20 "sex buyers" during a "multiyear investigation." It is not clear if any of those who spoke with investigators will face charges.

Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, is accused of leading the prostitution network and enticing or coercing women to work in the operation. Also charged is Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, and James Lee, 68, of California.

All three have pleaded not guilty to federal charges of running an interstate prostitution ring by establishing the "infrastructure for brothels in multiple states which they used to persuade, induce and entice women — primarily Asian women — to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution." All three are being held pending trial.