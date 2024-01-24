Local Coverage
Takeaways from the New Hampshire primary

Former President Donald Trump easily won the New Hampshire primary last night, moving a big step closer to the Republican presidential nomination. Trump won 54% of the vote to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's 43%, cementing his position as the front-runner. But Haley vowed to fight on, looking ahead to next month's primary in her home state.

Anthony Brooks joins WBUR's Morning Edition to detail the results and feelings from voters in the Granite State.

This segment aired on January 24, 2024.

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

