How Mass. officials can help prevent medical facilities from collapsing

It's been a week since Steward Health Care promised to keep operating its nine Massachusetts hospitals amid the for-profit company's financial struggles.

Steward said it had made a financial deal to keep hospitals open while it negotiates a potential transfer of ownership of its medical facilities. The state says it is monitoring Steward hospitals — some of them daily — to ensure the quality of patient care.

The situation at Steward has raised questions about oversight and what the state might do to preserve hospitals. Alan Sager, Boston University professor of health law, policy and management joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about what the officials can to do to protect medical facilities around the state.