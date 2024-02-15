Pregnant newcomers to Mass. can face hurdles when seeking care

New immigrant families arrive in Massachusetts every day, with no place to live. The family shelter system the state runs has been filled beyond capacity for months.

So the state has sent hundreds of families to motels — and even a courthouse and recreational center.

These newly-arrived families need medical care. And getting it has been a huge challenge, especially for one group of immigrants: pregnant women.

There are many of them.

Health reporter Gabrielle Emanuel joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the challenges many pregnant immigrants face when they come to Massachusetts.