For March Madness, this Massachusetts mom is cheering on her UConn Husky, Alex Karaban

As March Madness descends on TD Garden Thursday night, friends and family will be rooting for UConn Husky forward and Massachusetts native Alex Karaban. Having the chance to pound the parquet on the Celtics’ home court is a dream come true for the 21-year-old, who's known for his 3-point shot.

“To come to Boston and play at TD Garden,” his mother, Olga Karaban, said. “He's been going to see Celtics since he was a little kid.”

UConn takes on the San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16 at 7:39 p.m. But it won’t be Karaban’s first time playing at the storied Boston arena. As a freshman at Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough his team competed in a tournament there. Karaban has been shooting hoops since he was about 8 years old, his mom said; he started playing on town teams in Southborough, then with travel teams.

“You just drive your kids to practices and games, and never expected him to win a championship,” Olga Karaban said. “When he was a little bit older we could see that he had potential. And he loves it. All his hard work, you know, paid off.”

Alex Karaban’s former coach Andrew Gale echoed that sentiment. “I look at it as good karma,” he said. “This is what happens when you do things the right way, and I couldn't be prouder of him and more excited.”

Gale is the men’s varsity basketball coach at the New Hampton School in New Hampshire. He recruited Karaban as a sophomore and said he was an major “get” for the boarding school. Gale pointed to the young athlete’s “basketball I.Q,” maturity and instincts as a team player.

“What made him special is that sometimes when you have somebody that's the best player on the team they can rub people the wrong way,” Gale said, “Alex was the complete opposite. You know, he not only was the best player on the team, but was a guy that brought the guys together.” And, Gale added, Karaban’s presence and humor lightened up the locker room.

On the court, though, the coach said the now 6-foot-8 forward is pretty intense. “In a good way, he’s like a silent assassin.”

Karaban’s former coach can’t make the Huskies’ Sweet 16 rematch against the Aztecs. But a small army of the player’s friends and family will be there, including his dad Alexi and mom Olga, who’s from Ukraine. Her son’s game is like a ray of light during dark times, she said, and she’s happy this one is close to home.

“We’re excited to be in Boston,” Olga Karaban said. “Last year we went to Vegas, so this is a closer trip.” Then, with a laugh she added, “Go UConn. Go Huskies!”