Homeowners look for creative solutions to adapt to increased flooding

As climate change makes flooding more frequent and extreme, property owners are taking steps to try to protect themselves from rising waters.

For the New England News Collaborative, Nancy Cohen reports that some homeowners are making choices that may counter-intuitive like, re-engineering their houses to let water in. Others are spending thousands to purchase sump pumps and re-do their gutter systems.

This story is a production of the New England News Collaborative. It was originally produced by New England Public Media.