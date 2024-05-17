Hospitals statewide report an increase in patients while Steward works through financial turmoil

State health care leaders are sounding alarms about how problems at Steward Health Care are impacting health care across the state. Steward’s hospitals are open as the company works through its bankruptcy case in Texas, but hospitals from other providers in the state report seeing an increase in patients while Steward works through turmoil.

Dr. George Kondylis, chief medical officer at Lawrence General Hospital, joins WBUR’s Morning Edition to discuss the how other hospitals are feeling the effects of Steward’s tribulations.