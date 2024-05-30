What the PWHL championship means for the future of women's sports

It wasn't outcome Boston was hoping for: PWHL Boston lost to Minnesota in the championship game Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center. Minnesota is the inaugural winner of the Professional Women’s Hockey League's Walter Cup.

Rev. Laura Everett covers PWHL Boston for her website, Boston Women's Sports. Everett joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the game and what it means for the future of women's sports.