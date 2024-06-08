Advertisement
Boston pride parade expecting an estimated 10,000 participants, the largest in New England
Boston is hosting the biggest pride parade in New England on Saturday — the organizing group, Boston Pride for the People, states there is an estimated 10,000 participants expected to march in festivities.
Gary Daffin, a parade co-chair with Boston Pride for the People, sat down with Weekend Edition and discussed what to expect for Saturday's parade and where the best spots are to watch.
This segment aired on June 8, 2024.