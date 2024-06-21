Photos: Boston salutes NBA champion Celtics with a parade

The Boston Celtics, NBA champions for the 18th time, crossed town for a parade Friday, and more than a few Bostonians showed up to cheer from the sidelines.

As is custom in this town steeped in history, the C's rolled down the route in Duck Boats, amphibious vehicles built for World War II that have found a second life ferrying tourists and pinnacle athletes. The height of the ducks makes for easier viewing for fans lining the route. Players in the past have had some fun interacting with the fans, even enjoying the occasional beer tossed their way.

Thousands swarmed the route, shouting "MVP" at finals most valuable player Jaylen Brown and cheering other players present and past.

Among the fans on Stanniford Street was Josefina Tejada, who came bearing a Dominican flag. She came to the parade especially to see Al Horford, the first Dominican to win an NBA title. Even though baseball is bigger on the island than basketball, Tejada said it’s a huge point of pride to see Horford and his father Tito carrying a trophy.

Another was Jeffrey Smalls of Providence.

"It means a lot. To be honest we haven't gotten one since 2008. We've been to the finals a couple times before that. In 2022 we almost had it," he said. "This really means something. Nobody could really stop us this year. Just goes to show you that we proved it."

Richard Shiner was standing on the side of Tremont Street with a collage showing great moments from the old Boston Garden.

"This is the Boston Garden," he said. "It's magic in its memories from 1928 to 1995. And if you look down in the corner right there on the left, it's Bill Russell and Will Chamberlain playing a game of ball down there. I met Bill Russell as a kid. night at the game coming down Canal Street with Chuck Cooper. God bless them. God bless Bill Russell's soul.

Massachusetts native Errol McIntosh came from Tampa for the parade with his 7-year-old daughter Mila.

"So this is a memory that she’ll probably never forget," he said. "And I wish I did that when I was a kid.”

“I’ll never forget,” Mila said.

“I know,” Errol smiled at her. “I know.”

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingas greets fans outside of TD Garden prior to the rolling rally. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Jayson Tatum hoists the NBA Finals trophy during the Celtics championship parade in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown celebrates with the crowd on Boylston Street for The Celtics' 18th championship. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Celtic fans along Staniford Street celebrate the 2024 championship with the team. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Jaylen Brown screams to the crowd during the Celtics championship celebration. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Construction works halt work to celebrate as the Celtics rolling rally passes by on Boylston Street. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

2008 champions Paul Pierce and Eddie House celebrate with the 2024 championship team. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The Celtics rolling rally makes its way down Causeway Street. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Jayson Tatum celebrates during the Celtics championship parade in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingas celebrates during the Celtics championship parade in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A Boston Police officer tosses Celtics towels out to the crowd waiting outside of TD Garden prior to the rolling rally. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A fan stands atop a walk signal during the Celtics championship parade. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)