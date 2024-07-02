Where Karen Read's trial fits in the world of criminal defense

After two months of testimony, the Karen Read murder case ended in a mistrial. Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone announced the mistrial after reading a statement from the jury foreperson Monday, saying jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

State prosecutors said they will re-try Read on charges that she killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. Prosecutors alleged Read hit O'Keefe with her car and left him for dead in the snow outside the Canton home of another police officer. The defense raised questions about whether O'Keefe was beaten inside the home and then left outside, arguing Read was framed by police. The case has garnered national attention.

Attorney Shira Diner, president of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the case and what comes next.