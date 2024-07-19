Meet the newest baseball hall-of-famer: Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione

If you’ve listened to baseball on the radio in New England, then you know Joe Castiglione.

Castiglione’s been calling games for the Boston Red Sox since 1983; it’s the longest run of any broadcaster in team history.

On Saturday, the national pastime pays tribute to the regional legend. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York will honor Castiglione with the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award, which celebrates the elite broadcasters of the game.

WBUR’s Weekend Edition paid a game-day visit to the broadcast booth five stories up at Fenway Park for a conversation with one of Boston's most familiar voices.

Alongside his colleague Lou Merloni, Joe Castiglione sits in his perch at Fenway Park, just before the Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The home team radio broadcast booth at Fenway Park is named after Joe Castiglione. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The view from the Joe Castiglione Booth at Fenway Park as the Red Sox take batting practice. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Castiglione and Merloni prepare for the start of the Red Sox game against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

With prep done and the game about to begin, Castiglione enjoys his customary vanilla ice cream with gummy bears from the dining room across the hall from the broadcast booth. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The wall behind the broadcast team features years' worth of bobbleheads and vintage signs. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)