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Meet the newest baseball hall-of-famer: Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione
If you’ve listened to baseball on the radio in New England, then you know Joe Castiglione.
Castiglione’s been calling games for the Boston Red Sox since 1983; it’s the longest run of any broadcaster in team history.
On Saturday, the national pastime pays tribute to the regional legend. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York will honor Castiglione with the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award, which celebrates the elite broadcasters of the game.
WBUR’s Weekend Edition paid a game-day visit to the broadcast booth five stories up at Fenway Park for a conversation with one of Boston's most familiar voices.
This segment aired on July 19, 2024.