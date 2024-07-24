Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh remembers powerbroker Jack Connors

Remembrances are pouring in for philanthropist and advertising executive Jack Connors who died from cancer at his home in Brookline on Tuesday. He was 82 years old.

Connors was well known in business and political circles as a powerbroker and one of Boston's biggest fundraisers.

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Deborah Becker on Morning Edition to talk about Connors and his legacy.