Harris raises $6.5 million just in Mass., fundraiser says

Vice President Kamala Harris has set fundraising records since President Biden announced he was bowing out of the presidential race on Sunday. As of Tuesday, her campaign took in more than $126 million since Biden ended his run.

That success extends into New England, according to Massachusetts-based Democratic fundraiser Alan Solomont. Harris and husband Doug Emhoff are coming to the Bay State for fundraising events in the coming days.

"She was in Provincetown last weekend, she's gonna be in the Berkshires this weekend, and the second gentleman is gonna be on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket as well," Solomont said.

Harris has picked up nearly $10 million in New England since Sunday, with approximately $6.5 million of that coming from Massachusetts, according to Solomont. And he said most of the money Harris has raised nationwide has come from individuals giving small amounts.

"There have been about a million and a half unique donors to account for this ... and that 64% of them have never made a donation in this cycle before," he said. "Usually, larger donors, to be honest, wait until the candidate or the principal is in town."