Steward Health works on deals for Mass. hospitals ahead of bankruptcy hearing

Steward Health Care leaders are working to have deals in place for five hospitals before a bankruptcy hearing set for Wednesday. The national health care company is also planning to close Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer by the end of August.

WBUR's Morning Edition hears from Alan Sager, professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University, to understand what's next for the company and the state of the health care industry in Massachusetts.