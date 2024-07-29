Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Advertisement

Steward Health works on deals for Mass. hospitals ahead of bankruptcy hearing

04:43
Email

Steward Health Care leaders are working to have deals in place for five hospitals before a bankruptcy hearing set for Wednesday. The national health care company is also planning to close Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer by the end of August.

WBUR's Morning Edition hears from Alan Sager, professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University, to understand what's next for the company and the state of the health care industry in Massachusetts.

This segment aired on July 29, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Deborah Becker
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter

Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen Live
Loading...