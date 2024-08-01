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Mass. lawmakers remain negotiating after all-nighter on final day of legislative session

04:27

Massachusetts Legislators remained negotiating on Beacon Hill in the early hours of Thursday after staying up all night to wrap up bills at the end of the legislative session. A number of deals on major issues remained in talks Thursday morning, including a housing bond bill and economic development.

WBUR state politics reporter Walter Wuthmann joins Morning Edition to unpack what passed and what remains in talks on Beacon Hill.

This segment aired on August 1, 2024.

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Walter Wuthmann Senior State Politics Reporter

Walter Wuthmann is a senior state politics reporter for WBUR.

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Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

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