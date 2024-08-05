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Providence Bishop Henning to replace Cardinal O'Malley as archbishop of Boston

05:09

The Archdiocese of Boston will soon have a new leader.

Richard Henning, the current bishop of Providence, is set to become the archbishop of Boston at the end of October when Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who led the archdiocese for 21 years, will step down into retirement.

WBUR’s Cristela Guerra joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss what we know about Henning and O'Malley's legacy.

This segment aired on August 5, 2024.

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