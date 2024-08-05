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To the kids at Sterling Academy of Gymnastics, Stephen Nedoroscik is a hometown hero

Worcester's Stephen Nedoroscik took home bronze in the Olympic men's individual pommel horse final on Saturday. Over the course of the games, Nedoroscik has become an internet sensation. But to the kids at Sterling Academy of Gymnastics where Nedoroscik got his start, the pommel horse aficionado is a hometown hero.

Ahead of the final, WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody spoke with Matt Carbone, general manager of the gymnastics academy, about Nedoroscik's impact on young gymnasts.

This segment aired on August 3, 2024. The audio for this segment is not available.

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Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

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Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor

Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

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