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Mass. delegate sees an 'energized' party at the Democratic National Convention

04:05

The Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday. Delegates and attendees from across the country are flocking to Chicago to hear from party leaders as Democrats look to present a unified message of support behind nominee Vice President Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Longtime Democrat Darnell Williams is a Massachusetts delegate at the convention. The former president and CEO of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts says he’s been involved in the party’s conventions dating back to the 1980 presidential run of late Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy.

WBUR's Josie Guarino spoke with Williams ahead of the DNC to talk about the party's mood, platform and how Harris' campaign differs from those of past nominees.

This segment aired on August 18, 2024.

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Josie Guarino Newscast Anchor

Josie Guarino joined our news team in 2016. She is a WBUR mid-day and evening news host, as well as a writer and producer for WBUR's All Things Considered.

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Headshot of Paul Connearney
Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor

Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

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