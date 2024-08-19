Mass. delegate sees an 'energized' party at the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday. Delegates and attendees from across the country are flocking to Chicago to hear from party leaders as Democrats look to present a unified message of support behind nominee Vice President Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Longtime Democrat Darnell Williams is a Massachusetts delegate at the convention. The former president and CEO of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts says he’s been involved in the party’s conventions dating back to the 1980 presidential run of late Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy.

WBUR's Josie Guarino spoke with Williams ahead of the DNC to talk about the party's mood, platform and how Harris' campaign differs from those of past nominees.