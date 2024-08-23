Where the Steward hospitals sale and seizure agreements stand

It’s been one week since Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced preliminary sale agreements for four Steward Health Care hospitals and plans to seize St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton. But there still are no signed deals to save the hospitals as the state’s third largest hospital system goes through bankruptcy. Plus, there’s a legal fight brewing over the seizure of St. Elizabeth’s through eminent domain.

Health reporter Martha Bebinger joins WBUR's Morning Edition to unpack the negotiations and legal twists of the Steward hospital deals.