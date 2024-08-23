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Where the Steward hospitals sale and seizure agreements stand

05:08

It’s been one week since Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced preliminary sale agreements for four Steward Health Care hospitals and plans to seize St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton. But there still are no signed deals to save the hospitals as the state’s third largest hospital system goes through bankruptcy. Plus, there’s a legal fight brewing over the seizure of St. Elizabeth’s through eminent domain.

Health reporter Martha Bebinger joins WBUR's Morning Edition to unpack the negotiations and legal twists of the Steward hospital deals.

This segment aired on August 23, 2024.

Steward Health Care Crisis

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Deborah Becker Host/Reporter

Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

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Martha Bebinger Correspondent

Martha Bebinger is a correspondent for WBUR. She covers health care and other general assignments for the outlet.

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