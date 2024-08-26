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Why the state may need to spend $700 million to help the new owners of Steward's hospitals

04:55

The state may have to spend as much as $700 million to help the new owners of Steward Health Care's hospitals, according to people with knowledge of the negotiations. The bankrupt for-profit company is selling five hospitals and closing two others amid financial turmoil.

David Williams, president of Boston consulting firm Health Business Group, joins WBUR's Weekend Edition to help unpack what it means for the industry.

This segment aired on August 25, 2024.

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