A look back at the 'Summer of Market Basket,' 10 years later Play

Ten years ago this week, the Massachusetts-based grocery chain Market Basket became the story of victory over a potential corporate takeover. Customers and workers rallied outside Market Basket's New England stores, demanding that Arthur T. Demoulas, or Artie T., be restored as CEO.

Artie T. was ousted in a family feud over company ownership. But he was so beloved for his philosophy of low prices for customers and strong benefits for employees, that shoppers and workers rallied against the stores turning to more corporate form of ownership. And eventually, Artie T. was restored to lead the company.

To reflect on the saga one decade later, WBUR's Morning Edition is joined by Grant Welker, a local reporter who co-authored the book “We are Market Basket.”