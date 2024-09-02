Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

As Carney Hospital in Dorchester closes, nurse reflects on decades of community care

04:09

On Saturday, as Carney Hospital in Dorchester closed its doors, nurse Elaine Graves joined Weekend Edition. She had worked at the hospital for nearly 50 years.

Owned by the for-profit national health care chain, Steward Health Care, the hospital was shuttered after Steward failed to secure a deal to buy the hospital as part of its bankruptcy proceedings in Massachusetts.

This segment aired on August 31, 2024.

Steward Health Care Crisis

Related:

Headshot of Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…
Headshot of Paul Connearney
Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor

Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...