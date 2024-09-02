As Carney Hospital in Dorchester closes, nurse reflects on decades of community care Play

On Saturday, as Carney Hospital in Dorchester closed its doors, nurse Elaine Graves joined Weekend Edition. She had worked at the hospital for nearly 50 years.

Owned by the for-profit national health care chain, Steward Health Care, the hospital was shuttered after Steward failed to secure a deal to buy the hospital as part of its bankruptcy proceedings in Massachusetts.