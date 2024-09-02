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Lawrence General Hospital CEO explains deal to take over Steward-owned Holy Family Hospital
Dr. Abha Agrawal, CEO of Lawrence General Hospital, joined Weekend Edition to discuss the hospital's attempts to take control of Holy Family Hospital.
With two campuses in Methuen and Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital is one of several Massachusetts hospitals owned by Steward Health Care that are for sale as part of the for-profit hospital chain's bankruptcy proceedings.
This segment aired on September 1, 2024.