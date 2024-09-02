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Lawrence General Hospital CEO explains deal to take over Steward-owned Holy Family Hospital

05:13

Dr. Abha Agrawal, CEO of Lawrence General Hospital, joined Weekend Edition to discuss the hospital's attempts to take control of Holy Family Hospital.

With two campuses in Methuen and Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital is one of several Massachusetts hospitals owned by Steward Health Care that are for sale as part of the for-profit hospital chain's bankruptcy proceedings.

This segment aired on September 1, 2024.

Steward Health Care Crisis
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Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

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Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor

Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

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