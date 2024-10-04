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The HONK! Festival brings boisterous musical fun to Somerville and Cambridge
The HONK! Festival in Somerville and Cambridge that gets underway Friday and lasts through the weekend. The sonic block party of street bands is entering it's 19th year.
The Good Trouble Brass Band was there at the beginning. A few of it's members Galen Mook, Rayann Quipp and Adam Meltzer brought their instruments to WBUR's Morning Edition to share music and talk about the festival.
This segment aired on October 4, 2024.