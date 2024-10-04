Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

The HONK! Festival brings boisterous musical fun to Somerville and Cambridge

04:09

The HONK! Festival in Somerville and Cambridge that gets underway Friday and lasts through the weekend. The sonic block party of street bands is entering it's 19th year.

The Good Trouble Brass Band was there at the beginning. A few of it's members Galen Mook, Rayann Quipp and Adam Meltzer brought their instruments to WBUR's Morning Edition to share music and talk about the festival.

This segment aired on October 4, 2024.

Headshot of Tiziana Dearing
Tiziana Dearing Host, Morning Edition

Tiziana Dearing is the host of WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…
Headshot of Laney Ruckstuhl
Laney Ruckstuhl Field Producer

Laney Ruckstuhl is the field producer for Morning Edition. She was formerly a digital producer.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...