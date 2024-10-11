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Teen competitors preview the 4-H goat shows at the Topsfield Fair

03:49

The Topsfield Fair wraps up this weekend. The event boasts all the usual fall fun, with rides and funnel cake. But for something a little closer to the fair's cattle show roots, there are agricultural competitions packed into the last few days. That includes the 4-H goat shows.

To talk about the goat competitions, two high school-age competitors, Ada Eisenberg and Chase Marshall, join WBUR's Morning Edition. Plus, we hear from Ben Adelman, co-leader of the Essex County Kids Goat 4-H Club, who helps put the event together.

This segment aired on October 11, 2024.

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Tiziana Dearing Host, Morning Edition

Tiziana Dearing is the host of WBUR's Morning Edition.

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Laney Ruckstuhl Field Producer

Laney Ruckstuhl is the field producer for Morning Edition. She was formerly a digital producer.

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