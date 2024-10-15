Two MIT economists share economics sciences Nobel

Two Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors have become the institution's latest Nobel laureates. Simon Johnson and Daron Acemoglu were awarded the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel Monday morning. They share the prize with James Robinson of the University of Chicago.

The award is for the trio's research into how strong democracies, built on adherence to the rule of law and a framework of institutions that advance equality, form the basis of strong economies.

New laureate Simon Johnson, a professor of entrepreneurship at MIT, joined Lynn Jolicoeur on WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the award and the research that led to it.