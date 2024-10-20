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Young athletes compete on the final day of the Head of the Charles

04:39

The world's largest three-day rowing competition, the Head of the Charles regatta wrapped up Sunday. Sunday's competition involved younger athletes.

Blair Crawford is a coach at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham. He coached three crews of 15 to 18-year-olds.

Crawford spoke with WBUR's Weekend Edition from the banks of the Charles River to explain how the young athletes prepared for the world-renowned race.

This segment aired on October 20, 2024.

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