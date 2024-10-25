Advertisement
Salem Mayor predicts another record-breaking year of Halloween tourism
It's the last weekend before Halloween, and the spooky spirit is in the air in Salem. Last year, more than one million people visited Salem for a record-breaking season. Mayor Dominick Pangallo predicts that his city will break another visitor record this year.
Pangallo joins WBUR's Morning Edition host Tiziana Dearing to talk about how Halloween tourism is both a blessing and a curse for Salem.
This segment aired on October 25, 2024.