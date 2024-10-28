State Sen. Lydia Edwards works to get out the vote for Harris in a battleground state Play

With just over a week to go before the presidential election, Massachusetts Democrats are in swing states campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

State Sen. Lydia Edwards, of Boston, spent the past weekend in Pennsylvania. Edwards spoke with WBUR's Weekend Edition as she began her second day of voter outreach in Philadelphia. She’s part of a group of volunteers working to resolve administrative problems that have led some ballots already cast to be placed on hold.