State Sen. Lydia Edwards works to get out the vote for Harris in a battleground state

04:35
With just over a week to go before the presidential election, Massachusetts Democrats are in swing states campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

State Sen. Lydia Edwards, of Boston, spent the past weekend in Pennsylvania. Edwards spoke with WBUR's Weekend Edition as she began her second day of voter outreach in Philadelphia. She’s part of a group of volunteers working to resolve administrative problems that have led some ballots already cast to be placed on hold.

This segment aired on October 27, 2024.

Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor

Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

