Mayor Michelle Wu explains deal to avert a tax spike for homeowners

Boston City Council is holding a hearing Tuesday on a property tax deal Mayor Michelle Wu struck with business leaders. The deal is a reworking of an earlier plan to avert a tax spike for homeowners by putting a greater tax burden on commercial property owners.

Under this new agreement, Wu's office says residential tax bills would go up roughly 9% while commercial property owners would pay a higher property tax rate than normal over the next three years.

Wu joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the tax shift and what it means for property and business owners.