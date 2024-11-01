Egremont election worker has been volunteering at the polls for 60 years Play

On Election Day this Tuesday, voters who go in person to cast their ballots in the small town of Egremont in the Berkshires will see a familiar face working at the town's one polling place.

Marlene Soudant has volunteered as an election worker in Egremont since 1964. State and town officials recently honored the 87-year-old as the longest known poll worker currently serving.

She spoke with Josie Guarino on WBUR's All Things Considered.