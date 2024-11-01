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Egremont election worker has been volunteering at the polls for 60 years

03:10
Marlene Soudant is believed to be the longest-serving election worker in Massachusetts. (Photo courtesy Egremont Town Clerk Juliette Haas)
Marlene Soudant is believed to be the longest-serving election worker in Massachusetts. (Photo courtesy Egremont Town Clerk Juliette Haas)

On Election Day this Tuesday, voters who go in person to cast their ballots in the small town of Egremont in the Berkshires will see a familiar face working at the town's one polling place.

Marlene Soudant has volunteered as an election worker in Egremont since 1964. State and town officials recently honored the 87-year-old as the longest known poll worker currently serving.

She spoke with Josie Guarino on WBUR's All Things Considered.

This segment aired on November 1, 2024.

Headshot of Josie Guarino
Josie Guarino Newscast Anchor

Josie Guarino joined our news team in 2016. She is a WBUR mid-day and evening news host, as well as a writer and producer for WBUR's All Things Considered.

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Headshot of Lynn Jolicoeur
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter

Lynn Jolicoeur is a senior producer and reporter.

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