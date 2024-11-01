In an 'emotional election,' Mass. ramps up security

Deep divisions over the presidential race and mounting concerns over election security across the U.S. are prompting even officials in deep blue Massachusetts to step up efforts to protect this year's vote.

Election and law enforcement officials have closely watched an unprecedented campaign season unfold — one marked by two assassination attempts, baseless questions about election integrity and renewed threats of political violence amid the long shadow of the 2021 Capitol riots.

And with voters having cast their ballots for weeks now through mail or early in-person voting hours, authorities say they've spent months preparing to ensure voting goes smoothly.

"Election officials are ready, they are trained and they are exercised against a full range of disruptive scenarios," said Jen Easterly, director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "They are ready to meet the moment on Nov. 5."

CISA was established in 2018 to protect the nation's critical infrastructure, including elections. Officials said staff at the agency have been training workers around the nation to protect voting systems against cyberattacks. State police said troopers will work with CISA and the FBI to monitor any potential risks on and after Election Day, "gathering, analyzing and sharing intelligence in real-time."

On Tuesday, the state will activate a Homeland Security Operations Center at the Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham. The center will serve as a "command hub for election-related activity" that will monitor and respond to any potential threats and coordinate with federal and local law enforcement and election officials, according to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The center is expected to operate through at least Wednesday.

Many local officials expect Massachusetts will escape the brunt of any potential election security disruptions. They're also aware that political violence is rare, and most Americans say they reject it. However, they said it is their job to be prepared.

"We're not folks who think nothing is going to happen," said Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. "We are the folks who prepare for the worst and hope for the best. So I think we're well positioned to deal with any eventualities that may come."

The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association distributed guidance to all chiefs about the role of officers at the polls. Among other things, they're responsible for supporting poll workers, enforcing laws against interfering with voters and maintaining the "150-foot rule," a law that prohibits the display of political materials or wearing of clothing with political slogans within 150 feet of polling stations.

"Our officers are attuned to the fact that this is an emotional election," said Michael Bradley, executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. "We've made a sincere effort to make sure that voting will be done safely."

Some of the state's 351 cities and towns expect to deploy extra officers at polling stations on Tuesday. Each community can determine whether — and how many — local law enforcement officers will be at the polls, beyond what is required by state law. Last year, a Brennan Center for Justice survey of more than 900 local election officials around the country found 92% said they'd taken steps to increase security since 2020.

"It's better to be proactive than reactive," said Holliston Town Clerk Elizabeth Turner Greendale, president of the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association, adding the town will station extra officers at its polling locations Tuesday.

Turner Greendale said an election security training was held for town clerks in September, and clerks were advised to assess their communities and work with local officials to plan for early voting and Election Day.

Agencies are also readying for what might happen after the ballots are counted, Bradley said. His association will be working with the Homeland Security Operations Center to monitor any demonstrations over election results.

Various national law enforcement agencies said they've been training for the 2024 election for the past year and a half. The Major Cities Chiefs Association is advising members to be aware of local laws and ensure public safety, while also protecting voting and free speech rights.

"It is understood law enforcement must be deliberate and vigilant with the posture taken on Election Day," said a statement the association released last week with the Major County Sheriffs of America and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Charlton Town Clerk Karen LaCroix said more officers will be at the polls Tuesday, too, "just in case." In Charlton, a town of about 13,000 people west of Worcester, more than 50% of voters supported Republican and former President Donald Trump in 2020.

"We do have several people that I think questioned the process in the past, and they became an election worker to see how it works. I think that they're grateful to now understand how safe voting is." Karen LaCroix

Although LaCroix said people visiting the town clerk's office seem "less willing" to share their political opinions this year, she knows huge rifts exist among Trump supporters and those backing the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It's a particularly emotional time," LaCroix said. "I think everyone's nerves are a little heightened."

But LaCroix sees a silver lining to the added election scrutiny: an abundance of poll workers. This year, she setup a waiting list because so many residents offered to work or help monitor voting.

"We do have several people that I think questioned the process in the past, and they became an election worker to see how it works," LaCroix said. "I think that they're grateful to now understand how safe voting is."

In Winchendon, another town west of Worcester where more than half of all registered voters backed Trump in 2020, officials said they feel prepared and expect a voter turnout as high as 70% on Election Day.

Town Manager Bill McKinney said a lot of passion surrounds this election, largely because of the presidential race.

An indoor pickle ball court will serve as the town's only polling location Tuesday, with a heightened police presence. McKinney said election workers have been briefed on the security plans, which have been in the works for a while.

"I think we've got a good game plan, and we're looking forward to a smooth election," he said.

Instead of adding officers to polling stations, Brockton Elections Chief Cynthia Scrivani said extra police patrols will be dispatched throughout the blue-leaning city on Election Day. Voters in 2020 supported now-President Biden over Trump by a margin of 76% to 23%.

Scrivani added she doesn't anticipate problems that day, noting that so far, election workers haven't faced issues or threats during early voting.

She said she was surprised by reports from swing states about elections officials installing shatterproof glass and panic buttons at the polls this year.

"I see what's happening in other states, and I'm like, 'Wow, I just can't even imagine,' " Scrivani said. "But I just don't feel it here. I think that the integrity of our elections is spot on, at least here in Massachusetts."