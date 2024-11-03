Mass. Democrats fan out in swing state Pennsylvania, the weekend before the election Play

Jesse Mermell has been involved in politics for more than 25 years.

She served as communications director for former massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and is a former Brookline Select Board member.

Mermell grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania — and on the weekend before the Nov. 5 election, she led a group of Massachusetts Democrats to the swing state to encourage voters there to vote for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket.

She spoke with WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday from Scranton.