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Mass. Democrats fan out in swing state Pennsylvania, the weekend before the election

04:09

Jesse Mermell has been involved in politics for more than 25 years.

She served as communications director for former massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and is a former Brookline Select Board member.

Mermell grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania — and on the weekend before the Nov. 5 election, she led a group of Massachusetts Democrats to the swing state to encourage voters there to vote for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket.

She spoke with WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday from Scranton.

This segment aired on November 3, 2024.

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