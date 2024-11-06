Rep. Jim McGovern says he is worried about democracy under President-elect Trump

Republicans will control the U.S. Senate and the presidency beginning in January following the election on Tuesday. But as of noon on Wednesday, tight party races in the House of Representatives were still being counted, leaving the party control of the chamber in question.

Rep. Jim McGovern, of Massachusetts, handily won reelection against an independent challenger on Election Day. He joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the results of the election and his hopes for Democrats in the House.