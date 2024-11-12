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How local immigrant advocates are bracing for Trump's mass deportation plans
President-elect Donald Trump has promised an extreme crackdown on immigration and is expected to target the current refugee resettlement program. This leaves Massachusetts advocacy groups scrambling to try and figure out how to prepare.
Jeff Thielman — president and CEO the International Institute of New England, which helps immigrants and refugees with resettlement in the region — joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how his organization is preparing.
This segment aired on November 12, 2024.