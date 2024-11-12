State Rep.-elect Ken Sweezey on GOP gains in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts GOP is in the process of an overhaul.

In 2022, Republican candidates lost all congressional races and statewide offices, and won just 28 of the 200 seats on Beacon Hill.

But 2024 is different. Massachusetts saw the second biggest gains for President-elect Donald Trump of any state. Local GOP candidates flipped one Senate and two House seats, although Democrats took back two others.

Ken Sweezey flipped one of those House seats: the 6th Plymouth District, which includes towns like Pembroke and Hanson.

He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the state of politics in the commonwealth.