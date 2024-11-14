Trump, Musk and the 'religion of tech'

The day after he won the presidential election, Donald Trump reportedly handed the phone to his buddy Elon Musk in the middle of a call with the president of Ukraine.

Musk, who Trump wants to run an office of government efficiency, owns Starlink, among other entities. That's the internet network that Ukraine relies on to operate its drones in the war with Russia.

How did a tech billionaire penetrate our future government so thoroughly?

Greg Epstein, the secular humanist chaplain at Harvard and MIT, wrote a book titled "Tech Agnostic." He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the religion of tech.