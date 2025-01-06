Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

The Patriots have fired coach Jerod Mayo. Now what?

04:26

The New England Patriots have fired head coach Jerod Mayo after one season on the job. The move came after the team wrapped its struggling 4-13 season with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots are once again in need of a new head coach just a year after Mayo took over for longtime coach Bill Belichick.

Khari D. Thompson of Boston.com joins WBUR's Morning Edition to break down how the Patriots got here and what's next for the team.

This segment aired on January 6, 2025.

Patriots

Related:

Headshot of Tiziana Dearing
Tiziana Dearing Host, Morning Edition

Tiziana Dearing is the host of WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…
Headshot of Rob Lane
Rob Lane Producer

Rob Lane is a producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...