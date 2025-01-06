The Patriots have fired coach Jerod Mayo. Now what?

The New England Patriots have fired head coach Jerod Mayo after one season on the job. The move came after the team wrapped its struggling 4-13 season with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots are once again in need of a new head coach just a year after Mayo took over for longtime coach Bill Belichick.

Khari D. Thompson of Boston.com joins WBUR's Morning Edition to break down how the Patriots got here and what's next for the team.