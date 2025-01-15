How Healey plans to fund her $8 billion transportation upgrade plan

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has released an $8 billion plan to stabilize the MBTA and improve infrastructure. Healey said the plan will be almost entirely funded by the voter-approved surtax on high earners, and won't require creating any new taxes or fees.

Brian Kane, executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board, served on Healey's transportation task force which gave the governor advice on the funding plan. Kane joins WBUR's Morning Edition to break down the funding plans and the transportation improvements the governor hopes to make.