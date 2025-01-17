The policy priorities Gov. Healey unveiled in her State of the Commonwealth address Play

Gov. Maura Healey laid out several new priorities during her State of the Commonwealth address Thursday night.

From pouring $8 billion dollars into the state’s ailing transportation system, to abolishing broker fees paid by renters, to new high school graduation standards, Healey rolled out her goals for the new legislative session. But the governor paid short shrift to some of the biggest issues her administration faces, namely state's overburdened emergency family shelter system.

WBUR's Walter Wuthmann reports on what Healey included and left out of her speech, and how she addressed the incoming presidential administration.